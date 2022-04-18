NFL investigates Browns after Hue Jackson alleges team paid him to lose games, reports say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns weren’t just a bad football team in 2016-17, they were bad on purpose, former Head Coach Hue Jackson alleges.
Two months after Jackson spoke out, the NFL opened an investigation into the Browns for tanking for those two seasons, AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reported.
Withers tweeted that the league spoke to the team and the team is fully cooperating.
Sports Illustrated reported that “former SEC chair Mary Jo White, of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, is leading an independent probe” into the allegations.
The Cleveland Browns shared the following statement on the NFL investigation related to the Hue Jackson allegations:
“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings.”
Jackson and the director of his foundation alleged on Twitter that the team paid Jackson to lose games and get a higher draft pick.
Jackson appears to be supporting former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league for its treatment of minority coaching candidates.
Flores also said Miami owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss, an offer Flores refused.
Sports Illustrated stated the NFL hired White to investigate the Dolphins from Flores’s claim.
In a statement back on Feb. 2, the Browns called Jackson’s claims “categorically false.”
Jackson stood by his story on ESPN, and said he has proof of his claims and the NFL is aware he has proof.
