Non-profit hosts Easter egg hunt as organization’s group home prepares for June opening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As they prepare to officially open new group homes, the leaders of a Cincinnati non-profit hosted a community event on Easter Sunday.

Nakia Swint is the founder of The Louise Shropshire Corporation. Through the non-profit, Swint has been pursuing her dream of creating several new group facilities in Cincinnati.

Swint announced Sunday that one of the homes - a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house - is now expected to open in June.

High school and junior high students who are in need of a place to stay will be able to live there.

Swint said they have gotten a great deal of support through sponsorships and donations. However, she has started a GoFundMe to help continue raising money, specifically for furniture and other items that will make the facility feel like a home.

“I would like to have at least eight beds,” says Swint. “I want to redo the yard. I want to make it a more serene yard where the kids can have somewhere to go out back and relax and read a book.”

On top of that, Swint says they are starting to accept children who have aged out of the system and allowing them into the independent living program, which will be located inside a 13-unit building.

In addition, thanks to a partnership with Rose Chapel Community Church, Swint said they have already been working on a 31-unit space in Avondale that will be transformed into a housing complex for girls.

Its goal is to offer resources to youth such as counseling, classes and daycare.

“Make sure that they have everything they need when they come into our home,” Swint said. “We will ultimately at least give between 60 to 80 young youths a place to live. They’ll have an opportunity to go through our programs, pick a trade.”

As the construction process continues, Swint said her non-profit has been hosting events to bring the community together. On Easter, the organization held an egg hunt.

“We cooked for them. They got to watch us worship. We did a routine for them. We praised, and it was great today. It was an amazing feeling,” said Swint.

She adds that it is important for children who are struggling to have positive options and that it’s critical that they have the keys they need to succeed.

“Just because your home doesn’t look like your typical two-parent, two children, picket fence home, doesn’t mean you can’t go far,” Swint said. “It just takes work, and behind work, support, and that’s what we want to do. We want to give the youth that support that they need and that they lack.”

Swint said the non-profit is hosting another event, their second annual mother-son dance, on July 23.

