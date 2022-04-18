Contests
Police: Gun left in bathroom at Oakley Kroger

A gun left in a Kroger bathroom stall in Cincinnati on Saturday.
A gun left in a Kroger bathroom stall in Cincinnati on Saturday.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a gun owner left their firearm behind in a Kroger bathroom stall.

It happened Saturday at the Oakley Kroger on Marburg Avenue, police say.

A Kroger customer told an employee that there was a gun that had been left in a bathroom stall. A police photo appears to show the gun having been left on a fold-out table attached to the wall.

The gun also appears to have been loaded. A police evidence photo shows the gun beside eight rounds of ammunition.

No word on whether or how police are following up the discovery.

