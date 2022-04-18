Police: Gun left in bathroom at Oakley Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a gun owner left their firearm behind in a Kroger bathroom stall.

It happened Saturday at the Oakley Kroger on Marburg Avenue, police say.

A Kroger customer told an employee that there was a gun that had been left in a bathroom stall. A police photo appears to show the gun having been left on a fold-out table attached to the wall.

The gun also appears to have been loaded. A police evidence photo shows the gun beside eight rounds of ammunition.

No word on whether or how police are following up the discovery.

On Saturday, a customer at the Marburg Kroger told an employee that there was a gun left in a bathroom stall. We were called right away to come and safely retrieve the gun. Thank you to the observant citizen and Kroger for alerting us! If you see something, always say something! pic.twitter.com/qHELO3bjV6 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 18, 2022

