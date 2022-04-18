Rain, wintry mix for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few spots could see a wintry mix of rain and snow during the Monday morning commute, especially north and west of downtown Cincinnati.

Icy patches and snow accumulation are not expected on our roads for the morning commute due to warm ground temperatures.

There could be a slushy dusting of wet snow on roofs or elevated surfaces, but almost all surfaces should be wet.

The high temperature on Monday will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It also will be breezy under cloudy skies.

Tuesday will bring more highs in the low 50s with breezy winds, but the sun will return.

Warmer air will arrive later in the week.

Scattered showers also will return Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Expect temperatures in the 70s by Friday and 80s on Saturday.

Both days will be dry and warm, but Sunday could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

