Sit-down with UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The most tenured wide receiver for University of Cincinnati Football is Tre Tucker, a senior from Northeast Ohio, who is arguably the fastest guy on the team.

Tucker won six state titles in track in high school.

“Some people say that football speed and track speed are different but to me, it carries onto the field,” says Tucker. “For instance, if you’re running track, you run out of the blocks, and that’s quick twitch. I kind of use the same thing as football.”

The Akron native is set to start as a receiver in 2022. This will be his fourth consecutive year starting as the Bearcats’ kick returner. Tucker made one of the biggest plays of the season last fall when he went 99 yards on a kickoff return touchdown at Indiana.

He is first up in any drill, something by design from wide receivers coach Mike Brown who has high praise for Tucker’s first step.

“Fast, fast, his first step is fast, and he gets to full speed very quickly, and he’s really learning how to use that to his advantage,” says Brown. “Speed kills, it’s a beautiful thing and it’s a fun thing to have but I think what truly makes him special is his competitiveness. He’s one of the most competitive guys in our program, and I ask him to do whatever job that we ask any receiver to do, and we put up him up first up in any drill just because he is that level of a competitor. That’s truly what makes him special.”

The unquestionable leader of the wide receivers for UC, Tucker wants to set the standard for a group that is expected to be a major factor next fall. Tucker and the Bearcats will be one year removed from becoming the first non-power five team to reach the college football playoff.

“He’s one of the guys that is the culture of the program,” said UC Head Coach Luke Fickell. “Since he’s walked in the door, he hasn’t just been a kick returner, he’s been a leader. He’s a tough guy and works his butt off. Everything he does is with intensity.”

Tucker told FOX19 NOW that he’s always been a leader, especially in the receiver room the past couple of years and that this upcoming season he wants to take that next big step being a leader of the entire team.

“It’s something I enjoy, and I want to make everyone around me better and to propel them in the right direction,” says Tucker. “I think I was made for it, and I’ve always been a leader throughout my life.”

Not only will Tucker have an increased role this year, but he will also wear a different jersey number, #1, after wearing #7 last season. The #1 is the number projected NFL First Round Draft Pick, Ahmad Sauce Gardner, wore last year.

Tre Tucker will wear #1, just as he did in high school. (Provided)

“I’ve always worn #1 in high school,” said Tucker. “It’s always something that I wanted and this year being my senior year, it’s open and it’s great to be back in #1. I was telling some of my high school friends who were like really? And I was like yeah, I’ll be back in #1, so actually, not just in high school, I wore it my whole life, so it’s something I really wanted to do,” Tucker said.

Tucker will be wearing #1 as a Bearcat on Sept. 3 at SEC opponent Arkansas.

