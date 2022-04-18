Contests
Son shoots dad through ceiling following argument: Reading police

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old is accused of shooting his father through the ceiling of their home following an argument.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 16, a man arrived at Good Sam Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to Reading police. The man told officers he was shot by his son.

Ryan Allen, 23, got into an argument with his dad at a home on Illinois Avenue, court records claim.

After the argument, Allen’s father went to the upstairs portion of the home, according to Reading police.

Allen fired his weapon, and the bullet went up through the ceiling, hitting his dad in the foot, police said. Allen apologized to his dad following the shooting, per police.

Reading police did not say if they think Allen fired the gun intentionally.

The father was taken to Good Sam, where he explained to officers what happened.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home on Illinois Avenue, but Allen was not there, according to police.

Allen is wanted for felonious assault and domestic violence, Reading police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

