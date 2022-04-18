Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a California high school Monday, according to the school district.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. The student’s condition has not yet been released.

District officials said the motive for the attack is under the investigation and more information will be available soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say

Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is banning foreign investors from buying homes in...
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
A gun left in a Kroger bathroom stall in Cincinnati on Saturday.
Police: Gun left in bathroom at Oakley Kroger
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Ohio State Senator Steve Huffman is proposing legislation that would penalize doctors who don’t...
Lawmaker proposes law to hold doctors accountable for cremation delays