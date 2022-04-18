Suspect arrested for murder following summer 2021 shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested for murder in connection with a summer of 2021 shooting in Millvale.

Lavars Carter, 22, was arrested on a murder warrant for the death of 36-year-old Patrick Moore, Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit announced Monday.

Moore was shot on June 27, 2021, around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Beekman Street, according to police.

The victim was shot three times and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by the officers who found him.

Moore died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting on Dec. 2, 2021.

Police say Patrick Moore died Thursday from a shooting that took place in June. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Now, nearly 10 months after Moore was shot, Carter was arrested, CPD said. The Homicide Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

