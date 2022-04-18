Contests
VIDEO: Police thwart attempted Tesla theft in OTR

Officers flushed the man out of the car with pepper spray and pepper balls.
By Ken Baker
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Video has been released of the attempted theft of a Tesla Saturday night in Over-the-Rhine.

Police say it happened outside of Nicola’s Restaurant at Liberty and Sycamore streets. Officers responded after restaurant valets, who has just parked the car, flagged them down.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Ashawn Britten got “extremely lucky” in finding that the Telsa was unlocked. On Monday they dispelled any notion that the car was hacked.

Police say officers engaged Britten while he was inside the car and that he refused to comply with commands to get out.

A 90-minute standoff ensued, during which the Tesla never moved from where it was parked.

Relying on Britten’s language and actions, officers believed Britten was armed at the time.

Officers made “multiple deployments of pepper spray and pepper balls” to flush Britten out of the car, according to court documnents.

Britten faces charges of theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Ashawn Britten.
Ashawn Britten.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

