Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Indiana police ask for help identifying child in death investigation
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Kenton County received additional funding for projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge.
Kenton County receives over $900 million for road, infrastructure projects
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood