2 arrested after Ohio troopers seize $56,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

Coby (left) and McReynolds (right)
Coby (left) and McReynolds (right)(Source: OSHP/Scioto County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are now facing first-degree felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated more than $56,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a driver, later identified as 52-year-old Willie Coby, in a 2018 Dodge Sprinter van for turn signal and marked lanes violations on April 14 on Route 823 in Scioto County.

A drug-sniffing K-9 prompted a probable cause search on the van.

During the search, 625 grams of suspected cocaine was discovered in a suitcase inside the van. The OSHP said the drugs are estimated to value approximately $56,250.

Troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Sprinter van with Michigan registration for turn signal and marked lanes violations on...

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Monday, April 18, 2022

Coby, of Redford, Mich. and his 48-year-old passenger Leon J. McReynolds, of Georgia, were both booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges that include possession and trafficking drugs.

If convicted, both men face up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

