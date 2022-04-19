Contests
8 juveniles involved, 1 seriously injured in Butler County crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An underage girl was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital from a crash in Butler County Tuesday evening.

The crash involved nine people across two cars. Eight of those involved are juveniles, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of OH-73/Trenton Oxford Road and Wehr Road near Edgewood Middle School in Wayne Township. (See map below)

One vehicle was carrying four juveniles, the sheriff’s office says. The other vehicle was carrying four juveniles as well as an adult.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire/EMS crews from five jurisdictions arrived to find a juvenile girl from the first car entrapped. She was extricated and flown to Miami Valley with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other three juveniles from that same car were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one from the second car with five occupants was transported.

Butler County’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more information Wednesday.

