Another frosty night before big warm up!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Tuesday afternoon is on tap with daytime highs will only reach the low 50s. Breezy winds will keep things chilly as gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour, making wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 40s!

Wednesday will start cold with areas of frost, especially in southwest Ohio, eastern Indiana and north-central Kentucky. You may want to add a few extra minutes to your morning routine so you can scrape any frost off the windshield before heading to work or school. Wednesday during the day will be mostly cloudy, but warmer as high temperatures go into the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to southerly winds.

A few showers are in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a warm front brings even warmer air into the Ohio Valley.

Even warmer air arrives late week into the weekend with 70s on Friday and 80s for the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers possible to the west towards central Indiana, but the tri-state stays dry! Saturday and most of Sunday will be dry and warm with Sunday evening seeing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms, which will be possible going into Monday.

The long-term outlook through the end of April and beginning of May features cooler than normal temperatures, so expect the 70s and 80s to not stick around very long. In addition, drier than average conditions are expected, so outdoor plans should be presumed to be okay heading into the end of the month. For updates, download the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather app!

