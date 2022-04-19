Contests
Authorities searching for Brown County man missing for 2 weeks

Anthony Schneider
Anthony Schneider(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a Hamersville man who hasn’t been seen since early April.

Anthony Schneider, 47, was last seen on April 5.

Family members and friends have not seen him since, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is provided.

If you know anything about Schneider’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937.378.4435 ex. 113.

On 4/12/2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person’s case in the Hamersville, OH area. ...

Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

