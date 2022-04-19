Authorities searching for Brown County man missing for 2 weeks

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a Hamersville man who hasn’t been seen since early April.

Anthony Schneider, 47, was last seen on April 5.

Family members and friends have not seen him since, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is provided.

If you know anything about Schneider’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937.378.4435 ex. 113.

On 4/12/2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person’s case in the Hamersville, OH area. ... Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

