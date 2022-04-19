Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver involved in crash that killed a Tri-State church musician last year has pleaded guilty.

Andrea Bengal, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle under influence.

On June 9 2021, Bengal was driving in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue when her vehicle went off the road and into the bike lane where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bengal’s car then hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the vehicle and into the front yard of a home.

Park, a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and church musician, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

According to court documents, Bengal had a concentration of cocaine in her system when the crash happened.

She is currently still behind bars.

Bengal’s sentencing date is May 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road...
Teen girl killed in Butler County crash identified; 3 other juveniles hurt
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified
Scene of a double-shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday evening.
1 dead in double-shooting uptown, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old
Police Lights
2 teens shot in Hamilton, police say
Sandra Alexander
Missing College Hill woman found, police say
Video Update From The First Alert Weather Center
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update