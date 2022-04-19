Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver involved in crash that killed a Tri-State church musician last year has pleaded guilty.

Andrea Bengal, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle under influence.

On June 9 2021, Bengal was driving in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue when her vehicle went off the road and into the bike lane where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bengal’s car then hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the vehicle and into the front yard of a home.

Park, a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and church musician, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

According to court documents, Bengal had a concentration of cocaine in her system when the crash happened.

She is currently still behind bars.

Bengal’s sentencing date is May 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.