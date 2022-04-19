Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Elmwood Place Police Department shorthanded after key resignations

The department is receiving help from other jurisdictions.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Elmwood Place police chief and at least one officer have resigned, putting the department in a bind as it deals with staff shortages.

Other law enforcement jurisdictions could begin responding to emergency calls from within the village.

Police Chief Eric Bartlet resigned on Friday. Another officer resigned with only a few hours’ notice Thursday night, according to Mayor Joe Anneken.

“We were left in the position we are in pretty much suddenly and unexpected,” Anneken. “We have some very good officers left and will do our best to do business as close to usual as possible.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Elmwood Place Police Department over the weekend.

Cincinnati police officers could step in to fill the void, according to CPD Sgt. and Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

“These police officers might be called to Elmwood on an emergency basis if Elmwood is not able to respond and help their citizens,” Hils said.

The FOP does not represent officers in Elmwood Place.

Without a police chief in Elmwood Place, Hills says officers have no one to turn to for leadership and that situation must be addressed quickly.

“Who do they turn to if there’s a bigger situation,” Hils posed. “How do they decide if and when to ask for help from the county or the city? There’s so many questions out there, and every organization needs the person that’s able to make that call.”

Only Elmwood Place residents are allowed into the department headquarters during business hours until the staffing shortage is resolved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Jeffers
Dad left 7-year-old daughter in running car in casino parking garage while he was inside: court docs
A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers is causing traffic delays in northern Butler County...
Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital
Fairfield Township police are investigating an early morning shooting reported on Parkamo...
Fairfield Township shooting under investigation as suicide, police say
Anthony Toombs
Man charged with attempted murder after Cheviot shooting
Aaron Veyon (left) remains on the run
‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer

Latest News

Attempted van theft sees thieves try to drill ignition.
Thief smashes window, drills ignition of van at Warren County business
Snow Showers/Rain Showers End
Snow Showers/Rain Showers End
A dog at Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside, where officials are begging for members of the...
Hamilton Co. animal shelter resorting to last measures as space runs out
A toddler was pricked by a dirty and potentially dangerous suspected drug needle left in a...
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom