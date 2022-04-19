Elmwood Place Police Department shorthanded after key resignations

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Elmwood Place police chief and at least one officer have resigned, putting the department in a bind as it deals with staff shortages.

Other law enforcement jurisdictions could begin responding to emergency calls from within the village.

Police Chief Eric Bartlet resigned on Friday. Another officer resigned with only a few hours’ notice Thursday night, according to Mayor Joe Anneken.

“We were left in the position we are in pretty much suddenly and unexpected,” Anneken. “We have some very good officers left and will do our best to do business as close to usual as possible.”

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Elmwood Place Police Department over the weekend.

Cincinnati police officers could step in to fill the void, according to CPD Sgt. and Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

“These police officers might be called to Elmwood on an emergency basis if Elmwood is not able to respond and help their citizens,” Hils said.

The FOP does not represent officers in Elmwood Place.

Without a police chief in Elmwood Place, Hills says officers have no one to turn to for leadership and that situation must be addressed quickly.

“Who do they turn to if there’s a bigger situation,” Hils posed. “How do they decide if and when to ask for help from the county or the city? There’s so many questions out there, and every organization needs the person that’s able to make that call.”

Only Elmwood Place residents are allowed into the department headquarters during business hours until the staffing shortage is resolved.

