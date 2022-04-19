Contests
I-75 reopened in Butler County following deadly crash

One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - All lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County are open following a fatal crash involving two semis early Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Tuesday between the exits for Liberty Way and Ohio 129 in Liberty Township and the rest area in Monroe, dispatchers say at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man killed in the crash around 4 p.m.

The ramp from Liberty Way to I-75 North is also open now, per ODOT.

Detour around this by taking one of the following alternate routes off northbound I-75 in West Chester and Liberty townships:

  • Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit: Go left or west onto Cincinnati-Dayton Road to Princeton Road, turn right and follow to Cincinnati-Dayton Road, turn left or north and follow to Ohio 63 in Monroe. Turn right onto Ohio 63 to return to northbound I-75.
  • Tylersville Road exit: Go left or west on Tylersville Road to Cincinnati-Dayton Road, take that north to Ohio 63 to return to the highway.
  • Liberty Way exit: Take Liberty Way west to northbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road to Ohio 63 to return to the highway.
  • Northbound I-71 to exits in Lebanon, where you can follow eastbound Ohio 63 and Ohio 122 to return to I-75

One lane on southbound I-75 is shut down until further notice.

