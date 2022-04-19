Contests
Frosty mornings before big weekend warm-up

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a Frost Advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a Frost Advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.(KFVS)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another round of winter weather Tuesday morning will bring areas of patchy frost.

The low will fall to around 34 degrees by daybreak.

Freeze/frost alerts will be in effect early Wednesday starting at midnight through 9 a.m. for areas north, east and south of the Ohio River.

Frost could kill some of your sensitive springtime flowers if left uncovered.

Otherwise, it will be dry Tuesday afternoon.

Daytime highs will only reach the low 50s.

A few showers are in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a warm front brings more seasonal air into the Ohio Valley.

This warming trend will allow high temperatures to soar into the 80s just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be dry and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday into Monday.

The long-term outlook through the end of the month, however, calls for temperatures to be slightly cooler than normal into the beginning of May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

