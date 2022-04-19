Frosty Start to the Day!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning, areas of patchy frost will develop.

Otherwise, it will be a dry Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs will only reach the low 50s.

A few showers are in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the warm front brings warm air into the Ohio Valley.

A warming trend will allow high temperatures to soar into the 80s just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be dry and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday into Monday.

The long-term outlook, through the end of the month, calls for temperatures to settle down, after the warming trend, to slightly cooler than normal into the beginning of May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.