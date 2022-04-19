Contests
Frosty Start to the Day!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning, areas of patchy frost will develop.

Otherwise, it will be a dry Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs will only reach the low 50s.

A few showers are in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the warm front brings warm air into the Ohio Valley.

A warming trend will allow high temperatures to soar into the 80s just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be dry and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday into Monday.

The long-term outlook, through the end of the month, calls for temperatures to settle down, after the warming trend, to slightly cooler than normal into the beginning of May.

Another frosty night before big warm up!