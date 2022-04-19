Hamilton Co. animal shelter resorting to last measures as space runs out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials at Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter are desperately asking for folks in the community to become foster parents.

Since Friday, Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside has received 96 new animals. Monday, the facility broke a record for the number of dogs on hand in need of adoption.

“The shelter is not a place for any animal. As good as we try to make it, it is not a home,” said Meaghan Colville, director of lifesaving operations.

"If you've never considered fostering, please give it some thought because you will literally save lives," said Anderson.



Colville says they have more dogs than they have safe, and it’s creating quality-of-life issues for the pups.

“When we’ve got 175 on site, that means almost half of our dogs are living in space that we don’t feel is appropriate.”

The shelter has added emergency kennels but they’re often too small. Now staff members are putting kennels inside their offices, and they’ve been forced to add pop-up crates as a last resort.

“We’re out of space in the shelter to even put those anywhere else,” said Ray Anderson, media and community relations manager. “We’re using every nook and cranny we can find in this very, very old facility.”

Added Colville, “We can only do so much. We need our community. We need people to adopt, to foster, to volunteer, to donate.”

During the pandemic, shelters cleared out. But since COVID restrictions lifted, staff members say the overflow is nationwide.

“Fostering is the future,” Anderson said. “It turns the community into the animal shelter.”

Anderson observes the shelter is an overwhelming environment for dogs.

“If you’re one dog, you’ve got 162 other dogs barking, wining... they get really ramped up when people walk by, it’s hard for them to relax,” he said.

The longer dogs are in the shelter, Anderson explains, the more their behavior is changed, sometimes leading to cases where they’re no longer suitable for adoption. That’s why staff members are pleading the community to help.

“If you’ve ever considered fostering, please give it some thought, because you will literally save lives,” Anderson said.

Fostering is free. The shelter provides food, toys, medical care and supplies. Find out more here.

