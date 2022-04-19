Contests
Man with knife at Greyhound bus station prompts heavy police response

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Ken Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police officers arrested one person who had a knife at the Greyhound bus station early Tuesday.

A call for a person with a weapon at the station was made shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cincinnati Police Public Information Officer Emily Szink.

Officers arrived and were met by 41-year-old Perry Buck, who asked to be shot, police explained. Officers tried to get Buck to surrender for about 30 minutes.

Police say while the back and forth with officers was occurring, they were able to identify him as the man they ran into Monday. Buck reportedly suffers from mental illness, according to police.

“We encountered him yesterday as well,” CPD Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge explained. “And took him to UC Psyche for evaluation. He was evaluated and released, and we encounter him again today.”

Buck is from Cleveland, CPD said. He decided to come to Cincinnati because he did not like the homeless program in Cleveland, Theetge said.

Officers shot Buck with non-lethal force to get him in custody, according to PIO Szink. Police said they knew to use non-lethal force given their previous encounter with Buck.

Once Buck was in custody, police said they took him to the hospital for treatment.

