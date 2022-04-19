Joey Votto becomes an American citizen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds First Baseman Joseph Daniel Votto is officially an American citizen.

Technically he has been since January, according to a post from Votto’s newly created and highly entertaining Instagram account. (See below)

The 38-year-old Canadian appears to have posed for a picture with the judge who certified his citizenship, showcasing his wide-eyed embrace of his new country.

Less fortunate have been Votto’s Reds, mired in a seven-game losing streak (four against the juggernaut Dodgers, mind you) during which they’ve led for all of eight pitches.

The streak further clarifies how ill-advised were these comments made on Opening Day by Reds President and COO Phil Castellini.

But Votto’s social media presence—and fledgling dual citizenship—are welcome distractions.

