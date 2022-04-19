Man charged in death of former assistant commonwealth attorney now accused of assaulting jailer

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Northern Kentucky native accused of killing a former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in a violent home invasion is facing more charges after allegedly assaulting a jailer.

Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, was arrested on Feb. 28 for the murder of Jordan Morgan, a former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, court records show. Gilday allegedly killed Jordan after breaking into the mansion owned by her father, former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Gilday has remained in custody at the Madison County Detention Center since his arrest.

At the detention center on April 16, Gilday assaulted a correctional employee, resulting in more charges being filed against him, the citation report claims.

Around 6 a.m. that morning, a jailer wrote in his report that he heard a “commotion” and responded to the isolation hallway. There, the jailer said he saw Gilday “fighting” with a deputy.

According to the citation, Gilday was seen wrapping his arm around the deputy’s neck, restricting the jailer’s breathing.

Gilday is now facing strangulation and assault (inmate assault on corrections employee) charges, records show.

On March 2, Gilday pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, criminal mischief, burglary and assault charges stemming from the Feb. 22 death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

The day after his initial court appearance, the application for a warrant filed by the Taylor Mill Police Department shed light on the possible motive behind the killing.

The warrant application claims Gilday researched Kentucky homes that had doomsday bunkers. His research led him to the Morgan family’s $6.5 million mansion for sale in Richmond.

The home has a 2,000-square-foot shelter built 26′ underneath it, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows. The bunker was built to “withstand a seismic 12 earthquake,” and had two escape tunnels, the website claims.

Gilday continued researching the home and even its owners, the warrant reads.

The 23-year-old took notes of the sleeping schedules of the Morgan family, according to the document.

“Gilday made other references to the surveillance of the residence such as layout, cameras and access points,” the warrant application reads.

He even wrote that he tried to get into the bunker previously but was unsuccessful, according to the document.

Following his arrest on Feb. 28 for Jordan’s murder, Gilday confessed to the 2020 burglary at the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk’s Driver’s License Office, documents state.

He is facing burglary and theft by unlawful taking charges in Kenton County for the 2020 burglary, per court records.

