Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

A father grieves and a community reacts after a girl is stabbed and killed by an intruder at school. (Source: KCRA/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death...
The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old female student at Stagg High School.(Stockton Police Department)

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

