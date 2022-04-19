Masks no longer required on Metro, Cincinnati Bell Connector

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro will no longer require customers or operators to wear facial coverings while onboard fixed-route or access paratransit vehicles or at transit centers, effective immediately.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bell Connector announced they will also no longer require masks.

“Passengers are still welcome to continue to wear masks while riding, and our team will continue to provide hand sanitizer on board,” they said.

The decision adheres to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) announcement Monday that it would no longer enforce the requirement on airplanes or public transit.

While no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommend the use of facial coverings onboard transit vehicles and while waiting at transit centers, as a measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“Metro appreciates customers’ patience as staff work to update mask requirement messaging throughout its fleet and facilities,” they said in a news release.

Like Metro and Cincinnati Bell Connector, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky has ended its mask requirement.

