Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Masks no longer required on Metro, Cincinnati Bell Connector

Mask mandate for public transportation lifted
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro will no longer require customers or operators to wear facial coverings while onboard fixed-route or access paratransit vehicles or at transit centers, effective immediately.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bell Connector announced they will also no longer require masks.

“Passengers are still welcome to continue to wear masks while riding, and our team will continue to provide hand sanitizer on board,” they said.

The decision adheres to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) announcement Monday that it would no longer enforce the requirement on airplanes or public transit.

>> Related: Mask-free at CVG after judge strikes down national mandate <<

While no longer required, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommend the use of facial coverings onboard transit vehicles and while waiting at transit centers, as a measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“Metro appreciates customers’ patience as staff work to update mask requirement messaging throughout its fleet and facilities,” they said in a news release.

Like Metro and Cincinnati Bell Connector, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky has ended its mask requirement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road...
Teen girl killed in Butler County crash identified; 3 other juveniles hurt
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified
Scene of a double-shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday evening.
1 dead in double-shooting uptown, police say

Latest News

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate...
Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask
The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
DOJ might appeal mask ruling as COVID spreads faster
19 for a Cure: ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ aims to raise awareness, funds to help battle breast cancer
There was a wrap and celebration party for the Real Men wear Pink campaign on Nov. 2, 2021.
19 for a Cure: ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign spreading awareness