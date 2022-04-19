Milan Middle School qualifies for the World Robotics Tournament

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milan Middle School is attempting to raise thousands of dollars to send its robotics team to the Robotics World Competition.

The school’s robotic course STEM learning and computer science. The program was started five years ago under coach Brandy Hicks.

“This is such an honor for us,” Hicks said. “We are just over the moon for this to happen.”

The team has raised more than $4,000 through a GoFundMe campaign but still need around $7,000 more to allow the team of seventh and eighth graders to compete.

“We didn’t know we were going to win our region, and obviously we didn’t know we were going to make it to state, and then make it to worlds, so all of this came about in one month’s time period,” Hicks said.

Hicks says right now the team doesn’t have the resources it needs to compete.

“I was like, I don’t know boys, this is just too much. My principal, Mr. Murphy, said you know what, I’ll drive the boys on the bus,” Hicks said. “Just that support from our administration was great.”

Hicks says the team’s excitement and the staff support made it impossible not to participate in the tournament.

“It’s hard to tell them no when they earned it so much,” she said. “That was my turning point. I was like, they have earned it with that little robot that could. So we’re going to make it there.”

