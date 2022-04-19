Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio election officials beg to end Groundhog Day of map flap

(WTVG)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The trade union for Ohio’s election workers is urging an end to the redistricting fight between a defiant political mapmaking panel and the equally stubborn state Supreme Court. One justice on the court has likened the back-and-forth to the movie “Groundhog Day.” The Ohio Association of Election Officials on Monday said that’s an apt comparison. The association added that long-suffering election workers are the ones caught in the repetitive nightmare, just like Bill Murray’s character in the 1993 film. The association also stood by state election officials’ insistence that a second primary for legislative races must be held on Aug. 2, no later.

Most Read

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road...
Teen girl killed in Butler County crash identified; 3 other juveniles hurt
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified
Scene of a double-shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday evening.
1 dead in double-shooting uptown, police say

Latest News

Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor
JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta
Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate...
FACT FOCUS: Josh Mandel Senate campaign ad scrutinized