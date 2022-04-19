Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Special prosecutor refutes Butler County auditor’s request to dismiss corruption case

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to...
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to bribery and other corruption-related charges at his first court appearance in the case earlier this year.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A special prosecutor overseeing the corruption case against Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is refuting his defense’s motion to dismiss the charges, dismissing it as just an attempt to get the state to reveal its evidence before trial.

Reynolds’ attorney is trying to have “this court find that charges are legally insufficient based upon the contention the state cannot prove the elements of the offense,” wrote Brad Tammaro with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in the latest court records in the case.

“When last examined, that is precisely what the procedure known as a trial is supposed to accomplish, did the evidence establish the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The county’s auditor since 2008 is facing three felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain.

A Butler County grand jury in February indicted Reynolds on charges of bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract, unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty, remains free on his own recognizance and continues to collect his $108,362 salary.

The Ohio Supreme Court appointed a retired and visiting judge from Franklin County, Daniel T. Hogan, to oversee the case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 15.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Following his indictment, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings

Yost and Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones also called for a Reynolds to step down.

However, the special commission appointed by the state’s top court determined Reynolds can remain in office amid his criminal case.

“The Special Commission finds that Mr. Reynolds’ actions, as set forth in the charges, are not sufficiently related to the performance and duties of his office so as to warrant suspension,” the panel’s decision states.

“There is an insufficient nexus between the alleged acts in the Attorney General’s request for suspension and the functionality of the Butler County Auditor’s office. The Special Commission determines that Mr. Reynolds’ continued administration of and conduct in his public office, as covered by the charges pending against him, does not adversely affect the functioning of his office and the rights and interests of the public. Accordingly, Mr. Reynolds shall not be suspended from public office.”

Reynolds’ lawyer argues in court records the case against him “reeks of a desperate, political ploy” and is his “reward” for fighting Ohio’s “illegal attempts to increase” property taxes.

His lawyer, Chad Ziepel, recently asked the court to dismiss the criminal charges against the county’s longtime chief fiscal officer, contending the elements of the charges fall short of the law.

Those details are right there in his indictment, Tammaro counters in court records.

“Moreover, (Reynolds) appears to mix and convert the elements of offenses that are not charged into elements of the offenses that are charged and then called the charged offenses legally insufficient,” his motion reads.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office declined to comment for this story.

Reynolds’ attorney did not respond to a written request for comment.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in late August after FOX19 NOW reported Reynolds was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property there into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation joined the investigation a few weeks later.

At the end of September, one of the Reynolds’ longtime neighbors, 89-year-old Gerald Parks, his daughter and their family trust filed a civil suit against Reynolds and others.

The suit accuses Reynolds of using his position as county auditor to increase his property taxes and block the development of Parks’ property after Parks turned down what he says was an under-market-value offer for his land from Reynolds.

Reynolds has refuted the allegations in Parks’ lawsuit, telling FOX19 NOW a brief statement last fall: “It appears Mr. Parks wants to add us to a long list of frivolous lawsuits he has filed over the years that includes suit against his own family. He’s making allegations that are absurd.”

Judge denies request from Butler County auditor to stay civil lawsuit amid corruption case
Conflict of interest? Butler County Auditor ‘just helping my dad’ pushes $1M TIF
Sheriff: Investigation underway into auditor’s potential conflict of interest
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says
Ohio Attorney General appointed special prosecutor after Butler County auditor accused of misconduct

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road...
Teen girl killed in Butler County crash identified; 3 other juveniles hurt
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified
Scene of a double-shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday evening.
1 dead in double-shooting uptown, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old
Police Lights
2 teens shot in Hamilton, police say
Sandra Alexander
Missing College Hill woman found, police say
Video Update From The First Alert Weather Center
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update