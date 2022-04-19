Contests
SWAT situation unfolding in Oxford apartment

The person who lives in the apartment got out safely, police say.
Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person is barricaded inside an Oxford apartment Monday night, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The incident began around 9 p.m.

The person is barricaded in an apartment on College Corner Pike near West Vine Street. The map below is an approximation.

Police say the person who lives in the apartment was able to get out safely.

Butler County Regional SWAT arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. and is working to establish communications with the person.

No word yet on what let to the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

