Thief smashes window, drills ignition of van at Warren County business

WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - The owner of a Warren County business is seeking information on a “shocking” vehicle break-in.

Kim Coomer, Co-Owner and Vice President of D and E Machine Company and of Spirits On Ice, said their company delivery driver recently discovered a crime had occurred on their Lebanon property.

“He comes out in the morning, goes to the van, warms it up, gets things going, and noticed that the window was smashed out, and then it wasn’t until we called the sheriff’s department and had them come out, that we noticed they had drilled the ignition,” Coomer said.

Coomer, thankful nothing of value was inside the van, was floored by that detail.

“It was really shocking when we saw what they tried to do to the ignition... I’d never heard of it before, and I was just like, are you kidding me? Wow, that’s next level.” she said. “I didn’t know that that was a way you could steal a vehicle, but evidently [it is.]”

Since then, Coomer said she has learned that several others who live nearby have experienced something similar.

“The one gentleman I called works for a rental car [company], and I thought, ‘Well I wonder if he could get me a van,’ and I texted him and he said, ‘Well that’s funny, I’m waiting for the sheriff to come to my house ‘cause the same thing happened to me,’” she said.

Coomer and her husband consider Warren County their home, and it is the place they have established their business of 30 years. Coomer said the break-in does not change that, but it has prompted them to boost security.

“Extreme disappointment, you know, I think you think, ‘Well that’s not gonna happen to us,’” Coomer said. “If you can lock your vehicles up in a garage, I would, and definitely invest in the security cameras.”

Coomer is asking anyone with information to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

