West Price Hill daycare worker accused of further abuse of 1-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The investigation into the alleged abuse at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center in West Price Hill has uncovered more mistreatment by one of its employees.

Kristian Hemmitt has been indicted on an additional endangering children charge in connection with the alleged abuse of a 1-year-old girl, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Clausing. The accused daycare worker was previously indicted on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Both indictments stem from the alleged abuse of the same child but happened on different a date, Clausing explained.

According to Clausing, Hemmitt restrained the child in a crib or high chair for hours without feeding her as she should. Hemmit also knocked the 1-year-old to the ground, dropped her, and would carry the child by her neck or arm, Clausing added Tuesday.

The alleged abuse happened from about Feb. 10 till around March 3, court records indicate.

Hemmitt was seen on surveillance video abusing the 1-year-old on March 3, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters explained when the first indictment was returned.

Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragged the toddler about 10′ across the room, according to Deters.

While still clutching the 1-year-old’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the scalp, the prosecutor said.

Roughly a week after Hemmitt was arrested, FOX19 NOW obtained an Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services inspection report which detailed more abuse allegations.

On March 24, the ODJFS licensing agent reviewed footage of Hemmit from Feb. 10 alongside a caseworker, two prosecutors, two detectives, the police sergeant and the police captain, per the report.

“While reviewing the video, the alleged perpetrator is observed hitting a child with a toy causing the child to fall backwards, smack a child, grab a child by the front neck/throw child down to carpet, slam a child’s hand in the door, hit child in head with dust pan, grab two children by the back of the neck/drop them to the floor, throw a kid in a toy bin, slam a child to the floor, push a child’s head down, and make a child sit in a feeding table for more than 1.5 hours,” the licensing agent wrote in the report.

>> ‘Numerous’ other kids allegedly hurt at Cincinnati daycare where toddler’s hair pulled from scalp <<

In the same viewing session, the licensing agent says she watched another daycare employee—not Hemmit—”grab a child by one arm and drop the child to the floor.”

The report summarizes law enforcement’s appraisal of the day’s worth of footage: “[I]t appears that numerous children were harmed and multiple staff members were observed harming children.”

Parents who suspect their child might be a victim are urged to call Cincinnati Police Detective McCoy or Detective Delk at 513-263-8300.

