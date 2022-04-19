Contests
Woman pleads not guilty for impersonating daughter of dying man at NKY hospital

Maliesa Jones pleaded not guilty.
Maliesa Jones pleaded not guilty.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman has pleaded not guilty after police said she impersonated being the daughter of a dying man and made end-of-life decisions.

Maliesa Jones, 23, was charged with identity theft and forgery.

According to the criminal citation, Jones signed into St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood on March 26 under the name of Elisha Marcus and made “end-of-life decisions for her uncle, David Marcus.”

Jones was posing as her cousin, Elisha, who is Marcus’s daughter.

The complaint states Marcus, 58, was suffering from a failing liver and Jones advised staff to remove care.

According to his actual daughter, Elisha, Marcus asked to be taken off a ventilator when it came to that, but she never got the chance because Jones made that decision.

“Jones explained that she signed in and advised to stop care for her uncle so he could be at peace,” the complaint says.

She told police she loved her uncle and was trying to make the best decision for him. She also said her uncle did try for two days to contact Elisha to advise her of the situation but couldn’t be reached.

According to police reports and family members, his daughter Elisha was the only one listed to make medical decisions on his behalf.

Marcus’s real daughter was shocked to learn that something like this could allegedly get by hospital staff.

“To find out that someone I didn’t even know... I never met before. They are saying that Maliesa Jones is in there saying they were you. Who the hell is Maliesa Jones,” she said.

Elisha said that while she is a victim, her now passed father is the biggest victim here because she feels the hospital violated HIPAA.

Jones told police she knew what she did was wrong and she was sorry.

She returns to Kenton County Court for pretrial Tuesday, April 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

