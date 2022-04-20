Evanston dance team mentors at-risk youth, brings home championships

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati dance team that helps troubled youths stay off the street just brought home several championship trophies.

The Evanston Queens of Diamonds program teaches young girls etiquette, drug prevention, anti-violence measures and social skills.

“We tend to sometimes focus on the things that young men are going through, the problems on the street, the violence or whatever,” said Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church Reverent Peterson Mingo. “But young ladies are not immune to it.”

The program is owned by Head Coach Shaniqual Lancaster. Fellow coaches include Mookie Jones, Adrian Ancrum, Kiniah Sims, Brittany Wheeler and Chyrae Colbert.

Reporter Payton Marshall is live with the EQOD dance team! Coordinators teach the young girls etiquette, drug prevention, anti violence, athletics and social skills. Learn how you can join tonight at 10 on FOX 19 Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The goal of the program is to keep kids active and off the streets.

Said one of the dancers Tuesday evening, “It’s my happiness.” Said another, “They taught me teamwork and to be a team-player and to respect people, respect my sisters, respect adults.”

The EQOD dance team just won several championship trophies! Coordinators involved teach the young girls etiquette, drug prevention, anti-violence, athletics and social skills.



Tonight at 10 on @FOX19 I speak with coaches on why a program like this is crucial for youth at risk. pic.twitter.com/FQqZYCcfcF — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) April 20, 2022

Mingo says the program exists in part to disrupt the cycle of young motherhood.

“Too many young ladies will find themselves as young mothers at 13 and 14 years old, and then they can’t depend on their parent to mother them because mama had them when she was 16,” he said.

It’s an experience EQOD Coordinator Shawanna Lasley knows too well. “I was a teen mom,” she said, “so this is just my way of giving back.”

The team just won several championship trophies.

“The trophies are just the first step in showing the girls that if you work for something, then there’s the outcome,” Lasley said.

But the trophies are coming all the same, and they’re accompanied by victories off the stage.

Lasley says team members come from all walks of life, including foster and alternative care environments.

“Some of the children may be going to a home that’s filled with domestic violence,” she said. “Some may be going home to a home where there may not be enough to eat for them.”

That’s why it’s important that these girls have a place and a team to belong to, where every practice begins with affirmations: “We are diamonds, no matter the level of pressure we cannot be broken. We are sisters, we are sisters.”

Find out more about the Evanston Queens of Diamonds here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.