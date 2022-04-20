Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Evanston dance team mentors at-risk youth, brings home championships

The goal of the program is to keep kids active and off the streets.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati dance team that helps troubled youths stay off the street just brought home several championship trophies.

The Evanston Queens of Diamonds program teaches young girls etiquette, drug prevention, anti-violence measures and social skills.

“We tend to sometimes focus on the things that young men are going through, the problems on the street, the violence or whatever,” said Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church Reverent Peterson Mingo. “But young ladies are not immune to it.”

The program is owned by Head Coach Shaniqual Lancaster. Fellow coaches include Mookie Jones, Adrian Ancrum, Kiniah Sims, Brittany Wheeler and Chyrae Colbert.

Reporter Payton Marshall is live with the EQOD dance team! Coordinators teach the young girls etiquette, drug prevention, anti violence, athletics and social skills. Learn how you can join tonight at 10 on FOX 19

Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The goal of the program is to keep kids active and off the streets.

Said one of the dancers Tuesday evening, “It’s my happiness.” Said another, “They taught me teamwork and to be a team-player and to respect people, respect my sisters, respect adults.”

Mingo says the program exists in part to disrupt the cycle of young motherhood.

“Too many young ladies will find themselves as young mothers at 13 and 14 years old, and then they can’t depend on their parent to mother them because mama had them when she was 16,” he said.

It’s an experience EQOD Coordinator Shawanna Lasley knows too well. “I was a teen mom,” she said, “so this is just my way of giving back.”

The team just won several championship trophies.

“The trophies are just the first step in showing the girls that if you work for something, then there’s the outcome,” Lasley said.

But the trophies are coming all the same, and they’re accompanied by victories off the stage.

Lasley says team members come from all walks of life, including foster and alternative care environments.

“Some of the children may be going to a home that’s filled with domestic violence,” she said. “Some may be going home to a home where there may not be enough to eat for them.”

That’s why it’s important that these girls have a place and a team to belong to, where every practice begins with affirmations: “We are diamonds, no matter the level of pressure we cannot be broken. We are sisters, we are sisters.”

Find out more about the Evanston Queens of Diamonds here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road...
Teen girl killed in Butler County crash identified; 3 other juveniles hurt
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator
One person has died after a crash involving two semis.
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified
Scene of a double-shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday evening.
1 dead in double-shooting uptown, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old
Police Lights
2 teens shot in Hamilton, police say
Sandra Alexander
Missing College Hill woman found, police say
Video Update From The First Alert Weather Center
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update