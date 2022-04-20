Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
Friday First Alert Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory