Garth Brooks announces new Cincinnati concert opening night, additional show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning he’s added another Cincinnati concert date that will bring his Stadium Tour here one day sooner.

The additional show and new opening night will be Friday, May 13 at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, one day ahead of his original only show on Saturday, May 14.

Now, these two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in 5 years.

Garth Brooks Adds Brand-New Opening Night In Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium Friday, May 13th, 7:00 PM.



Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 29th, 10:00 AM ET -Team Garth #GARTHinCINCY pic.twitter.com/rnHFW2v7eR — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 20, 2022

This is the first time Garth is playing at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be the only tour stop in the Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia area.

Garth was originally supposed to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets costing $94.95 each will go on sale Friday at 10 am ET. There will be no advance sales for the concert on Friday, May 13.

There are three ways to purchase them:

Ticketmaster

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app

