Garth Brooks announces new Cincinnati concert opening night, additional show

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning he’s added another Cincinnati concert date that will bring his Stadium Tour here one day sooner.

The additional show and new opening night will be Friday, May 13 at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, one day ahead of his original only show on Saturday, May 14.

Now, these two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in 5 years.

This is the first time Garth is playing at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be the only tour stop in the Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia area.

Garth was originally supposed to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets costing $94.95 each will go on sale Friday at 10 am ET. There will be no advance sales for the concert on Friday, May 13.

There are three ways to purchase them:

  • Ticketmaster
  • The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
  • The Ticketmaster app

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

