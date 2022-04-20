Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday

A mural of Jesus has survived a church fire in Chicago. (Source: WLS)
By Michelle Gallardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago-area church suffered extensive damage last week, but a large painting of Jesus has remained untouched.

Members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said the fire started just two hours after a Good Friday service. They believe the fire was caused by some construction work, but the mural inside the building survived.

The church’s pastor Gerald Dew said he sees it as a sign that the congregation and the church will rise again.

“He promised that he would return. And so just as he has risen and has ascended, we believe also that we will rise from this,” Drew said.

Local engineers said questions remain when it comes to the stability of the church’s walls regarding a rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
Friday First Alert Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory