Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

