Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Showers move in tonight, warmer air arrives late week

A warm front moves through the tri-state Friday morning
Scattered showers arrive Thursday, but warmer and drier air arrives Friday afternoon!
Scattered showers arrive Thursday, but warmer and drier air arrives Friday afternoon!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers move in late Wednesday night into Thursday, but this won’t stop temperatures from climbing above normal for mid-late April.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, the warming trend is beginning and afternoon temperatures will rise near 70º Thursday and upper 70s Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the low 80s.

I cannot rule out a rogue shower early Friday and late Sunday night but the bulk of the time Friday through Sunday will be dry.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday as a cold front passes through the tri-state.

The long-term outlook, through the end of the month, calls for temperatures to settle down, after the warming trend, to cooler than normal into the beginning of May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dense Fog Friday Morning, Clearing During The Afternoon
Friday First Alert Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area Until 9AM
Video Update From The First Alert Weather Center
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update