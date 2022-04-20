Showers move in tonight, warmer air arrives late week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers move in late Wednesday night into Thursday, but this won’t stop temperatures from climbing above normal for mid-late April.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, the warming trend is beginning and afternoon temperatures will rise near 70º Thursday and upper 70s Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the low 80s.

I cannot rule out a rogue shower early Friday and late Sunday night but the bulk of the time Friday through Sunday will be dry.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday as a cold front passes through the tri-state.

The long-term outlook, through the end of the month, calls for temperatures to settle down, after the warming trend, to cooler than normal into the beginning of May.

