Suspect arrested following early April shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $25,000 for the man who was arrested in connection with the shooting that injured a woman near the University of Cincinnati Campus.

Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Derrick Birch, 31, on April 6, just two days after the shooting.

The shooting was reported on McMillan Street near Vine Street around 1 a.m. on April 4.

Birch allegedly shot the female victim multiple times in her ankle and back, police said in early April.

The victim ran to the nearby Mad Frog nightclub for help. The Cincinnati Fire Department transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While at the hospital, the victim was interviewed by investigators.

She was shown a photo of Birch, who she identified as her shooter, according to court records.

The victim told investigators she knew Birch for several years, the documents claim.

Other court records show Birch is prohibited from carrying a gun due to a 2009 robbery conviction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.