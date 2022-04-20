Teen stabbed in Florence, another juvenile in custody, sheriff says
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A teenage girl was stabbed in Florence on Tuesday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Ridgeview Drive.
Deputies arrived to find two teenage siblings had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated, leading one to stab the other multiple times with a knife.
UC Air Care landed at Florence Freedom Park to transport the girl to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies took the suspect into custody. The juvenile will face criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
