Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen stabbed in Florence, another juvenile in custody, sheriff says

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A teenage girl was stabbed in Florence on Tuesday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Ridgeview Drive.

Deputies arrived to find two teenage siblings had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated, leading one to stab the other multiple times with a knife.

UC Air Care landed at Florence Freedom Park to transport the girl to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies took the suspect into custody. The juvenile will face criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
Friday First Alert Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts is closed Friday due to illness, according to...
School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.