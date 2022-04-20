Contests
Tri-State students use art to express support for Ukraine

By Andrea Medina
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Oak Hills High School students are using their creative talents to show support for Ukraine as the war-torn country fights back against Russian invasions.

Students Sophia Boone and Riley Hobbs and others have been hard at work creating drawing sunflowers with chalk outside the school.

The students said they after brainstorming a bit, they landed on the idea to draw sunflowers. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower after all.

Boone and Hobbs then got their classmates together to begin work on the mural.

The two said they wanted the artwork to represent hope, peace and resilience for Ukraine.

“So art is not only something pretty to look at, but it’s also something that can spread powerful positive messages throughout all parts of the world,” Boone said.

Each sunflower is a symbol demonstrating support for the Ukrainian people.

The work and support have not gone unnoticed by one classmate in particular - Vlad Holubovski.

A native of Ukraine, Holubovski is a foreign exchange student at Oak Hills High School.

“I’m grateful for people who do things like that,” Holubovski said.

The chalk art is not the only thing students are doing for Ukraine.

They have been collecting supplies to send over. They are accepting first-aid and hygiene products until April 22. From there, the students will then take the donations to Matthew 25 Ministries.

