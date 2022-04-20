USMNT returning to TQL Stadium for friendly ahead of World Cup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TQL Stadium will once again host the US Men’s National Team.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the USMNT will take on Morocco on June 1.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on April 29 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive presale window to purchase tickets to the friendly beginning April 27 at 10 a.m. An e-mail with the presale code and additional information will be sent to season ticket members on Wednesday morning.

The June 1 match against Morocco will be the third time the USMNT plays at TQL Stadium since its opening.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the U.S. Men’s National Team back to Cincinnati,” said FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding. “Last November, our city showed its passion for soccer and our national team by packing TQL Stadium and cheering the USMNT onto another Dos a Cero. Our world-class facilities and passionate fanbase will be ready to host the U.S. once again in June as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup.”

The USMNT’s most recent visit to Cincinnati was for a World Cup qualifying match in November against Mexico.

The US won the match 2-0.

