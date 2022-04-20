Contests
Warmer air returns just in-time for the weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Despite a mostly skies, the warming trend will kick off this afternoon as temperatures reach the 60s.Thursday and Friday, expect daytime highs in the 70s

Wednesday night into mid morning, look for rain out ahead of the warmer air.

Both Saturday and Sunday temperatures soar into the low 80s under sunny skies.

I cannot rule out a rogue shower Friday and another late Sunday but the bulk of the time Friday through Sunday will be dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

