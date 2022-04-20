Woman displaced in Montgomery apartment fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire that displaced a resident in Montgomery.

Flames broke out in the bedroom of a third-story apartment at the complex on Bunker Hill Lane at about 2:30 a.m., according to Montgomery Fire Chief Paul Wright.

A woman inside at the time safely got out. The American Red Cross is coming to help her find a temporary place to stay, the chief said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a bedroom in the unit.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, but the chief said no other apartments were impacted.

