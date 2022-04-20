Contests
Woman displaced in Montgomery apartment fire

Montgomery fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire that...
Montgomery fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire that displaced a resident on Bunker Hill Lane about 2:30 a.m.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire that displaced a resident in Montgomery.

Flames broke out in the bedroom of a third-story apartment at the complex on Bunker Hill Lane at about 2:30 a.m., according to Montgomery Fire Chief Paul Wright.

A woman inside at the time safely got out. The American Red Cross is coming to help her find a temporary place to stay, the chief said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a bedroom in the unit.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, but the chief said no other apartments were impacted.

