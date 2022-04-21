2 teens shot in Hamilton, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens are hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in Hamilton.

The teens, two males 15 and 17, are expected to be ok, a police report shows.

Police say the teens were shot in a car leaving a gas station at the corner of Pleasant and Belle avenues shortly before 9 p.m.

The teens then drove to the corner of Fairview and Benninghofen avenues in the Lindenwald neighborhood.

Police are still working to identify a suspect.

