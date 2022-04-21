2 teens shot in Hamilton, police say
Both are expected to survive.
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens are hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in Hamilton.
The teens, two males 15 and 17, are expected to be ok, a police report shows.
Police say the teens were shot in a car leaving a gas station at the corner of Pleasant and Belle avenues shortly before 9 p.m.
The teens then drove to the corner of Fairview and Benninghofen avenues in the Lindenwald neighborhood.
Police are still working to identify a suspect.
