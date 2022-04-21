Contests
Babysitter arrested after months at-large for death of 7-year-old Lattimore girl

She was extradited from Detroit and booked into the justice center on Thursday.
Sharesse Lattimore (left) and Mesha Smith (right)
Sharesse Lattimore (left) and Mesha Smith (right)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Provided)
By Brian Planalp and Courtney King
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The babysitter charged in the death of a 7-year-old Avondale girl is behind bars after more than a year at-large.

Mesha Smith, 42, has had an outstanding warrant for her arrest since prosecutors said her actions led to the passing of Sharesse Lattimore in March 2021. She was indicted last June.

Smith was arrested Wednesday. Court records show she was extradited from Detroit, Michigan.

Currently Smith is booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center under the surname Williams on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Lattimore died after she was hit by a car while crossing a busy stretch of Vine Street in Avondale. Another 7-year-old was also injured in the crash.

Prosecutors say Smith left the girls unattended to get into a car on the other side of Vine Street. The girls were allegedly hit crossing to reach that car.

The girls were not in a marked crosswalk at the time. A crosswalk has since been dedicated in their honor.

Lattimore was the distant cousin of Nylo Lattimore.

Smith will be arraigned in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Her next court date is May 2.

Story continues below.

Sharesse Lattimore (right) and her mother (left).
Sharesse Lattimore (right) and her mother (left).(WXIX)

Raven Blankumsee, Sharesse’s mother, always held onto hope that Smith would be found.

“They’re not going to give up though. They’re not,” Blankumsee said in January. “They’re going to make sure me and my baby get our justice that we deserve.”

Family members have said Smith showed early signs she wasn’t up to the job of watching young children.

“I wouldn’t even let her watch my dog,” Belinda Lattimore, Sharesse’s grandmother told FOX19 last year.

“She knows what she did,” Belinda continued of Smith. “And for her to be running for so long... we need closure. Sharesse needs to be at rest knowing that the person who was responsible for her death is brought to justice.”

Belinda last saw Smith at the hospital after the incident.

“She didn’t come to us or anything,” Belinda said. “[She didn’t] give us a hug or say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss.’ No, she didn’t.”

