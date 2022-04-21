Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says

The family’s attorney says they were only told the 9-year-old boy had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. (KSDK, TIM ENGELMEYER, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is looking for answers after a 9-year-old boy lost a finger at school when it hit the edge of a filing cabinet.

The family’s attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, says they were only told 9-year-old DJ Williams had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. The Bristol Elementary student fell at school Monday afternoon, and his finger was taken off in the process.

“I’ve seen the pictures. The pictures show, literally, a finger hanging on a file cabinet,” Engelmeyer said. “More or less cut, removed from his hand, on a very sharp edge of what appears to be a computer filing cabinet.”

The attorney says school leaders called DJ’s grandfather and said he “had suffered a gash.”

When his grandpa picked DJ up from school, the boy’s hand was wrapped up in a paper towel, Engelmeyer says. The 9-year-old was taken to several doctors before heading to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“There was some concern initially that he may lose the whole hand,” Engelmeyer said.

For now, DJ’s middle finger on his right, dominant hand has been amputated.

Engelmeyer says the boy’s family believes more could have been done.

“Now, they didn’t have the rest of the finger, which is one of the questions or issues that the family has is ‘Why was the finger still attached to the file cabinet?’ The biggest red flag to me is ‘Why wasn’t 911 called immediately?’ And then, there’s always the other question is ‘Why is anything this sharp even available for a 9-year-old to hurt himself on?’”

Many questions remain about the incident, and as the family waits for answers, they are doing everything they can to be there for DJ.

“They’re trying to keep spirits upbeat for their son, who has suffered an injury that’s going to affect him for a very long time,” Engelmeyer said.

Webster Groves School District says it is investigating the accident and cannot provide any other details at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Kings Island’s Vortex, which closed permanently in November 2021.
Plaintiffs land key victory in suit against Kings Island owner over 2020 season passes
Crash closes I-71 North in Mason.
I-71 North reopens after crash in Mason
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim

Latest News

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’
Kaiden Coran and Khadejha Coran
Ohio Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy