Brown County man missing for 4 months, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a Hamersville man who hasn’t been seen since January.

Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen on January 21 in Clermont County, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No description is provided.

If you know anything about Bruce’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937.378.4435 ex. 114.

Bruce is the second man reported missing out of Brown County in as many days.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office sent notice about Anthony Schneider, 47, who went missing on April 5, also from Hamersville.

Shane Bruce, 51, has been missing from Brown County since late January. His case emerged shortly after his disappearance.

Authorities have not said the cases are in any way connected.

