Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Brown County man missing for 4 months, sheriff says

Roger “Shane” Bruce is the second Hamersville man to be reported missing in as many days.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a Hamersville man who hasn’t been seen since January.

Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen on January 21 in Clermont County, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No description is provided.

If you know anything about Bruce’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937.378.4435 ex. 114.

Bruce is the second man reported missing out of Brown County in as many days.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office sent notice about Anthony Schneider, 47, who went missing on April 5, also from Hamersville.

Shane Bruce, 51, has been missing from Brown County since late January. His case emerged shortly after his disappearance.

MORE | New charges filed in connection to Brown County man’s disappearance

Authorities have not said the cases are in any way connected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre
The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive $133 credit after settlement
Dr. Julie Whitis
NKY school districts mourning loss of veteran educator
Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her juvenile daughter along to watch two teen girls...
Mom accused of engaging in ‘riot’ that led to quadruple shooting; sister disputes claim
Cincinnati police released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a double shooting in...
Fairview homicide victim identified as 19-year-old

Latest News

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish...
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28
Friday First Alert Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast Update
The Tri-State is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday. Here is a look at conditions...
First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts is closed Friday due to illness, according to...
School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.
Dense Fog Advisory for Parts of the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area.