Celebrate Earth Day with changing your diet

Friday is Earth Day which has been celebrated every April 22nd since 1970.

On Earth Day, you may have plans to be outside enjoying the planet and the great outdoors. But thinking about what you eat, can also be a way to celebrate Earth Day.

That’s because food waste and food that produces greenhouse gases like meat, dairy and poultry can negatively impact the environment.

“Some of the biggest environmental issues that we are currently experiencing is global warming, water usage, and land usage for agriculture,” explains Dietitian Nutritionist Preeti Bansal Kshirsagar. “We know when we eat plant-based foods we can reduce our land and water usage by more than 90%.”

Kshirsagar is a Dietitian Nutritionist working at Integrative Nutrition and Healing. She works on healing the body through food.

“I am a big supporter of a plant-strong diet where the majority of the nutrients in your body if you bring them from plant foods, you get a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and vital nutrients,” Kshirsagar continues, “Which will really give you all the energy you need to function effectively.”

Even small steps or changes to your diet can benefit you and the environment in a big way.

“You don’t have to be completely plant-based from day one,” says Kshirsagar. “It’s really about leading a plant strong lifestyle where you get a big percentage of your food from plant-based diet. Start with one plant-based meal a week and then you slowly build up to that.”

Yaya’s Garden plant-based meals can be found locally at Jungle Jim’s and Whole Foods. When it comes to fresh fruits or vegetables, you can shop at a farmers’ market for seasonal foods.

“By saving the Earth, we are saving ourselves as a species,” Kshirsagar adds, “And then by eating the right foods, we are saving our health.”

Because there are still transportation costs with vegetables and fruits and other plant-based products, it isn’t without some environmental impact. So consider planting your food if possible to limit your carbon footprint in the best possible way.

