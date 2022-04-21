Contests
Covington police searching for suspect in Fifth-Third Bank robbery

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bank robbery suspect is on the run and Covington police are asking for help to identify him.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Fifth-Third Bank in the Brent Spence Square, Covington police said.

Once police arrived, they were told a man robbed the bank and already left the area.

The suspect fled westbound through the alley behind the bank and Brent Spence Square Apartments, according to police. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

Even though the man did not show a weapon during the robbery, police do not know if he is currently armed.

The suspect is described as a 6′ to 6′3″ man with a thin build. Police think he is around 25 to 30 years old.

Call Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272 if you have information.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

